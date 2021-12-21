Suspects named after burglary and assault
- Credit: Cambs Police
Two suspects have been put on Cambridgeshire Police’s ‘most wanted’ list after a robbery and assault.
The plea to engage the public’s help was made as police named a 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old man they want to question.
“Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate the two men who are wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary,” said a police spokesperson.
William Wenman, 42, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, and Terrance-John ‘TJ’ Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, are wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Darthill Road, March.
It happened on November 23 and the burglary left the victim, a man in his 20s, with a fractured jaw. Cash and a mobile phone were stolen.
Anyone who believes they have seen Wenman or Fowler or know their whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online here www.cambs.police.uk/report
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or report online here
www.crimestoppers-uk.org
