Cambs Times

Crime

Suspects named after burglary and assault

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:18 AM December 21, 2021
These men wanted by Cambs Police

William Wenman, 42, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, (RIGHT) and Terrance-John ‘TJ’ Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, are wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary - Credit: Cambs Police

Two suspects have been put on Cambridgeshire Police’s ‘most wanted’ list after a robbery and assault. 

The plea to engage the public’s help was made as police named a 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old man they want to question. 

“Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate the two men who are wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary,” said a police spokesperson. 

William Wenman, 42, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, and Terrance-John ‘TJ’ Fowler, 31, of Peyton Avenue, March, are wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Darthill Road, March. 

It happened on November 23 and the burglary left the victim, a man in his 20s, with a fractured jaw. Cash and a mobile phone were stolen. 

Anyone who believes they have seen Wenman or Fowler or know their whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online here www.cambs.police.uk/report 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or report online here

www.crimestoppers-uk.org 


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambs Live News
Chatteris News
March News

