Wimblington murder probe: Forensic searches continue
Published: 10:37 AM April 30, 2021
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, near March, remains in custody today.
The 64-year-old man from March was arrested in connection with the death in Honeysuckle Close yesterday.
Police were called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm following the discovery of a man with injuries.
He was declared dead shortly afterwards and police are treating his death as suspicious.
A post mortem is taking place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning.
A police cordon remains up at the property and investigations, including forensic searches, continue being carried out at the scene.
