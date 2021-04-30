Published: 10:37 AM April 30, 2021

House in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, remains cordoned off. A murder probe is under way. - Credit: Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, near March, remains in custody today.

The 64-year-old man from March was arrested in connection with the death in Honeysuckle Close yesterday.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm following the discovery of a man with injuries.

He was declared dead shortly afterwards and police are treating his death as suspicious.

A post mortem is taking place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning.

You may also want to watch:

A police cordon remains up at the property and investigations, including forensic searches, continue being carried out at the scene.