News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Wimblington murder probe: Forensic searches continue

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:37 AM April 30, 2021   
Honeysuckle Close

House in Honeysuckle Close, Wimblington, remains cordoned off. A murder probe is under way. - Credit: Archant

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, near March, remains in custody today.

The 64-year-old man from March was arrested in connection with the death in Honeysuckle Close yesterday.

Police were called by the ambulance service at about 12.10pm following the discovery of a man with injuries.

He was declared dead shortly afterwards and police are treating his death as suspicious.

A post mortem is taking place at Peterborough City Hospital this morning.

You may also want to watch:

A police cordon remains up at the property and investigations, including forensic searches, continue being carried out at the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder probe in Cambridgeshire village
  2. 2 NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’
  3. 3 Woman, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’ while withdrawing pension
  1. 4 Over £750 raised for grandmother, 84, ‘mugged at cash machine’
  2. 5 Assaulted Cambridgeshire police officer left with bleed on brain
  3. 6 Home Secretary challenged on 'not acceptable' sentence for man who attacked police officer
  4. 7 Thousands of pounds stolen in break-in
  5. 8 Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades
  6. 9 Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after wife helps save his life
  7. 10 Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars being washed at a car wash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Delamore, Wisbech

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Arsonists enter warehouse and set light to tyres

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
County council 2021

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

37 candidates across Fenland compete for nine county council seats

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Pole fire

Flames soar as electricity pole catches fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon