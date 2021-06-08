Published: 10:56 AM June 8, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM June 8, 2021

Moment a day out came to a sudden end for this disqualified driver, stopped on the A1 and his car seized. Three children not wearing seat belts were in the back seat. - Credit: Cambs Police

A disqualified driver shocked police when they pulled him over and discovered three children in the back seat not wearing seat belts and sandwiched between two adults.

Police officers who stopped the disqualified driver – also driving with on insurance – had just one word for it: “Shocking!”

The car was pulled near services on the A1 in Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

“There were three children in the back not wearing seatbelts – instead they were sandwiched between another two adults,” said a post on Cambridgeshire Constabulary Facebook.

“This is completely unacceptable – putting the lives of the children and others at risk”

The vehicle was seized and the driver reported for various offences.

Numerous comments on the Facebook page backed the police action.

“Obviously they didn’t care about being disqualified or care enough to have insurance in case of damage or injury to their own kids.. or anyone else,” wrote one man.

“Reporting them won’t work.. disqualifying them didn’t work either..”

Another wrote: “That's shocking but for some people, quite normal.

“A few years ago I was behind a Toyota Aygo that stopped on Queens Rd Cambridge. 5 adults and 4 children got out, then the car drive off. Yes, that's right, 6 adults and 4 kids in a car that will struggle to seat 4 adults.”

A woman suggested that “wouldn't it help to show the culprits? Then people in their own neighbourhood can report them when being on the road again”.

Another said “Always see kids in cars without seat belts, climbing around back seats and hanging out of windows here in Peterborough, makes me furious.

“Honked at a car once as a child was hanging out the window and I got a load of abuse from (I assume) the parent, what is wrong with people?”