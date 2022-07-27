The officer also had a paint fight with the inmate. - Credit: Google Maps

A Cambridgeshire prison officer kissed and sent intimate messages to an inmate.

Lyn Yorke was a prison officer at HMP Peterborough for 16 years, prior to becoming friendly with a prisoner.

Colleagues revealed in statements taken by Cambridgeshire Police that "the pair appeared to be close".

In August 2021, the 50-year-old helped the inmate paint an office, which resulted in them having a paint fight with each other.

Yorke was also caught writing intimate messages to him on his newspaper.

A search of the prisoner's cell revealed further intimate messages from Yorke, and multiple phone calls had been held between the pair.

In an interview with police, she admitted to kissing the inmate on one or two occasions, whilst at work.

The prisoner was moved to another jail, and Yorke resigned in October 2021.

Yesterday (Tuesday, July 26), York appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to the charge of misconduct in public office.

The woman from Denmark Drive, Orton Waterville, Peterborough, received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Constable Shelly Reeve said: “Yorke held a position of responsibility and public trust but betrayed all of that with her behaviour at the prison.

“She was a senior prison officer for more than 15 years so she should have known better and has now paid a price for her misconduct.”