Breaking

Eye witnesses have spoken of an armed gang that forced their way into a local supermarket in Chatteris tonight.

Nisa Local in Park Street, Chatteris, which has been hit by ram raiders - Credit: IB

The Nisa store in Park Street has been extensively damaged after the front was smashed in.

One report says a vehicle was used to force entry and the gang then used a pickup truck to drag the ATM cash machine out to the front.

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

“The gang brought with them circular saws,” said a local resident.

“This was presumably to get the machine disconnected.”

A heavy police presence remains and part of the area has been sealed off.

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Photos from the scene show massive damage to the front of the store, with debris piled onto the pavement.

One other resident: "There is a video someone showed my of the culprits taking the cash machine away in a pork pie van. Very brazen they were."

(This report has been compiled with the assistance of local residents. More on this breaking story as we get it).