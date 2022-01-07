News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Breaking

Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:14 AM January 7, 2022
Updated: 12:35 AM January 7, 2022
Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Eye witnesses have spoken of an armed gang that forced their way into a local supermarket in Chatteris tonight.  

Nisa Local in Park Street, Chatteris, which has been hit by ram raiders 

Nisa Local in Park Street, Chatteris, which has been hit by ram raiders - Credit: IB

Nisa Local in Park Street, Chatteris, which has been hit by ram raiders 

Nisa Local in Park Street, Chatteris, which has been hit by ram raiders - Credit: IB

The Nisa store in Park Street has been extensively damaged after the front was smashed in.  

One report says a vehicle was used to force entry and the gang then used a pickup truck to drag the ATM cash machine out to the front.  

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

“The gang brought with them circular saws,” said a local resident.  

“This was presumably to get the machine disconnected.” 

A heavy police presence remains and part of the area has been sealed off.  

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight

Ram raid at Nisa, Chatteris, tonight - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Photos from the scene show massive damage to the front of the store, with debris piled onto the pavement.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer had cannabis plants worth £52k growing in cupboard
  2. 2 Fenland Council queries East Cambs £6.5m crematorium
  3. 3 New safety system bids to 'prevent crime' at railway crossing
  1. 4 Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash
  2. 5 Parish councillor dies in ‘freak accident’
  3. 6 Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
  4. 7 Library opens on New Year's Eve to supply Covid-19 lateral flow test kits
  5. 8 Missing teen, 14, last seen on dog walk
  6. 9 Care home named ‘excellent’ in recent report
  7. 10 Motorists face diversions due to A142 bridge closure

One other resident: "There is a video someone showed my of the culprits taking the cash machine away in a pork pie van. Very brazen they were."

(This report has been compiled with the assistance of local residents. More on this breaking story as we get it).  

Cambs Live News
Chatteris News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visual of new office block for behind 25 Broad Street, March

Fenland District Council

Office block branded ‘an over-imposing dark monstrosity’ 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Reason Homes plan new estate at Doddington

Fenland District Council

Viability study challenges ‘affordable’ housing requirement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

Cambs Live News

Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A Fiat 500 was seized in Chatteris on January 4 after the driver had a provisional driving licence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Car seized after driver had provisional licence and no supervision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon