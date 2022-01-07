Breaking
Ram raiders smash their way into Nisa
- Credit: HARRY GOODMAN
Eye witnesses have spoken of an armed gang that forced their way into a local supermarket in Chatteris tonight.
The Nisa store in Park Street has been extensively damaged after the front was smashed in.
One report says a vehicle was used to force entry and the gang then used a pickup truck to drag the ATM cash machine out to the front.
“The gang brought with them circular saws,” said a local resident.
“This was presumably to get the machine disconnected.”
A heavy police presence remains and part of the area has been sealed off.
Photos from the scene show massive damage to the front of the store, with debris piled onto the pavement.
One other resident: "There is a video someone showed my of the culprits taking the cash machine away in a pork pie van. Very brazen they were."
(This report has been compiled with the assistance of local residents. More on this breaking story as we get it).