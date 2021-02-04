News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Rare model steam engines worth up to £15,000 stolen from outbuilding

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:13 PM February 4, 2021   
Rare model steam engines worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a home outbuilding in Godmanchester. 

Rare model steam engines worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a home outbuilding in Godmanchester. - Credit: Cambs Cops 

Vintage “very rare” collectable steam engines worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a home outbuilding overnight.  

The owner of the uncommon models has been left devastated after they were taken between 8pm on Saturday (January 30) and 10.30am on Sunday (January 31).  

One of the stolen collectable models. 

One of the stolen collectable models. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Thieves entered the outbuilding of the victim’s home in West Street, Godmanchester, and took the collection of model trains and engines worth between £10,000 and £15,000.  

Sergeant Dominic Carminati of Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “These vintage items are very rare and are of great value to their owner. 

One of the stolen collectable models. 

One of the stolen collectable models. - Credit: Cambs Cops

“The collection is unique and distinctive so I would urge anyone who has information, or has been offered these items for sale, to contact us immediately.” 

They are worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

They are worth between £10,000 and £15,000. - Credit: Cambs Cops

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting crime reference 35/5967/21.  

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org  

They are worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

They are worth between £10,000 and £15,000. - Credit: Cambs Cops


Most Read

  1. 1 £5,000 jewellery theft from Manea
  2. 2 More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend
  3. 3 Burglar caused 'significant disruption and loss'
  1. 4 Captain Tom Moore - fondly remembered for saving a factory and 60 jobs
  2. 5 Tribute to crash victim who had 'infectious laugh and smile'
  3. 6 Apprentice electrician, engineer and teaching assistant commended
  4. 7 Knife-carrying teen caught with cash and drugs tried to jump from window
  5. 8 MP wants illegal waste resolved before recycling plant approved
  6. 9 Plea to tidy up 'slum by the river'
  7. 10 Town wants answers over 122,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste
Crime
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Godmanchester News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mercheford House doctors surgery March crash

Updated

Suspected drink driver 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Brazen thieves were caught on camera taking bottles of alcohol from Nisa shop shelves in Whittlesey.

Crime | Video

Thieves caught on CCTV taking bottles of alcohol from shop shelves

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Queue at Doddington Hospital today for Covid-19 vaccinations

Vaccine centre's record day as NHS staff rally after IT issues causes...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Flooding | Gallery

Stunning aerial images capture extent of floods at Cambs racecourse

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon