Rare model steam engines worth up to £15,000 stolen from outbuilding
- Credit: Cambs Cops
Vintage “very rare” collectable steam engines worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a home outbuilding overnight.
The owner of the uncommon models has been left devastated after they were taken between 8pm on Saturday (January 30) and 10.30am on Sunday (January 31).
Thieves entered the outbuilding of the victim’s home in West Street, Godmanchester, and took the collection of model trains and engines worth between £10,000 and £15,000.
Sergeant Dominic Carminati of Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “These vintage items are very rare and are of great value to their owner.
“The collection is unique and distinctive so I would urge anyone who has information, or has been offered these items for sale, to contact us immediately.”
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting crime reference 35/5967/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 £5,000 jewellery theft from Manea
- 2 More than 200 Covid breaches reported to police over weekend
- 3 Burglar caused 'significant disruption and loss'
- 4 Captain Tom Moore - fondly remembered for saving a factory and 60 jobs
- 5 Tribute to crash victim who had 'infectious laugh and smile'
- 6 Apprentice electrician, engineer and teaching assistant commended
- 7 Knife-carrying teen caught with cash and drugs tried to jump from window
- 8 MP wants illegal waste resolved before recycling plant approved
- 9 Plea to tidy up 'slum by the river'
- 10 Town wants answers over 122,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste