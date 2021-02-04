Published: 4:13 PM February 4, 2021

Rare model steam engines worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a home outbuilding in Godmanchester.

Vintage “very rare” collectable steam engines worth up to £15,000 have been stolen from a home outbuilding overnight.

The owner of the uncommon models has been left devastated after they were taken between 8pm on Saturday (January 30) and 10.30am on Sunday (January 31).

One of the stolen collectable models.

Thieves entered the outbuilding of the victim’s home in West Street, Godmanchester, and took the collection of model trains and engines worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

Sergeant Dominic Carminati of Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “These vintage items are very rare and are of great value to their owner.

One of the stolen collectable models.

“The collection is unique and distinctive so I would urge anyone who has information, or has been offered these items for sale, to contact us immediately.”

They are worth between £10,000 and £15,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting crime reference 35/5967/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

They are worth between £10,000 and £15,000.




