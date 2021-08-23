Sex offender jailed for breach of court order over use of phone
- Credit: Cambs Police
A sex offender was jailed for repeatedly breaking a court order.
Andre Day, 24, was convicted of engaging in sexual communication with a child in 2019.
He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) until 2025 to monitor his future behaviour.
Day, of no fixed address but who previously lived in March and Wisbech, was released from prison on March 26.
He told officers he didn’t own or have use of a mobile phone.
In May he was issued with a basic Nokia phone by the probation service as he then claimed his phone was broken.
However, investigations revealed the sim card from Day’s ‘broken’ phone was placed into an iPhone 6 and used between 1pm on May 16 and 5pm on May 19.
This was a breach of his SHPO, as he had failed to tell police he had a device capable of accessing the internet.
Day then breached the terms of his SHPO another five times by using a Facebook account between April 2 and May 28.
He used two email addresses using a friend’s phone to access the internet and uploading photos on his Facebook account in June.
He admitted six counts of breaching a SHPO and on August 20 was jailed 15 months at Cambridge Crown Court.
Last December Day, then living in March, breached a court order by moving in with his girlfriend has been sentenced.
He had been subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order after he was convicted of engaging in sexual communications with a child in January.
Last June, Day moved in with his girlfriend but failed to tell police.
In July police found out where Day was living and he was arrested.
Officers discovered he had recently purchased an iPhone and again did not notify them. This represented another breach of his order.
Day, of Badgeney Road, pleaded guilty to breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and failing to comply with notification requirements.
On December 3 at Cambridge Crown Court, he was jailed for eight months.
At a court hearing last year he also admitted breaching his SHPO by staying in the same household where a female under 16 was present.