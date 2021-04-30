Published: 2:03 PM April 30, 2021

Nisa local in Victory Avenue, Whittlesey, where a woman was robbed of her pension after drawing it out from a cash machine. - Credit: Google

Angry members of a community Facebook group have threatened a protest outside the home of a suspected mugger.

Colin Martin, who helps to run a Facebook discussion group in Whittlesey, says his members are “angry and disappointed” that the suspect has not been arrested.

It follows an incident at the Victory Avenue, Whittlesey, branch of Nisa on Wednesday when an 84-year-old grandmother was robbed of her £100 weekly pension.

The money was snatched after she had withdrawn the cash from the shop’s cash point.

Mr Martin said “numerous” people had identified the suspected mugger and passed on the information to Cambridgeshire Police.

“But so far they have done nothing” he said. “Meanwhile a number of people have got in touch to say their elderly relatives are frightened to go out until this man is off the streets.

“We feel let down by the police.”

The community, he said, had shown its support and care for the victim by raising more than £800 in 48 hours to support her.

“That’s amazing but the point is we know, and we know that the police know, who the offender is,” said Mr Martin.

He said it would be a “peaceful protest” and the alleged mugger’s name would not be used or identified on the Facebook page.

“But this is our way of showing the police what we think,” he added.

Cambridgeshire Police have been asked by this newspaper for a comment.