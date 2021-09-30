Published: 11:02 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM September 30, 2021

An 82-year-old former teacher is due in court tomorrow (Friday) charged with sexual offences against a child.

He later received a court summons for offences of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

He was also summoned for engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

The charges relate to allegations involving one girl.

Rudgley, of Sebrights Way in Bretton, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Anyone with concerns in relation to these allegations is encouraged to contact police online via https://bit.ly/3yNTNeV where you will also find information about consent, support services and what is defined as sexual assault.

Those without internet access should call 101.