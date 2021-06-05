Published: 8:41 AM June 5, 2021 Updated: 8:51 AM June 5, 2021

Paper boy’s stolen bike is identical to this: a black Voodoo Mountain bike with dark blue writing on it. - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old paper boy had his bike stolen today – whilst he was inside a newsagents’ sorting his deliveries.

The theft took place from outside Manea stores One Stop in Park Road and CCTV is now being viewed to help catch the offender.

The boy’s mother, Fiona Evans, is furious and has offered a £100 reward to track down the bike.

“It is so sad someone feels the need to take a young lad’s bike while he is trying to do a job and earn a little money,” she said.

“I shall be getting hold of the CCTV. Someone knows this person.”

You may also want to watch:

Fiona says she has been provided with a description of the thief who was “smartly dressed like they had been out the night before.

“They were walking down High Street, crossing Park Road to carry on towards Westfield Road.

“They must have looked down, obviously saw the bike so decided to help himself so as not to walk.”

The suspected bike thief is said to have been wearing a black Nike hoodie with orange tick, grey tech fleece Nike jogging bottom, and white Nike trainers

She vented her anger on a local Facebook group describing him as “a dirty piece of scum”.

And she added: “I suggest who ever felt the need to steal my son’s bike from outside the shop this morning while he was sorting out paper deliveries bloody returns it now, because trust me I will be hunting you down.”

The bike (identical to the one featured) is a black Voodoo Mountain bike with dark blue writing on it.

It would have been taken between 6.30am and 7am today.

"On its safe return today, there is a £100 reward,” she added.



