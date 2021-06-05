Video

WATCH: Moment paper boy's bike stolen

Published: 8:41 AM June 5, 2021 Updated: 12:12 PM June 5, 2021

A paper boy's bike was stolen whilst he was inside One Stop at Manea today sorting his rounds. CCTV shows the moment it was taken. - Credit: Fiona Evans

A 15-year-old paper boy had his bike stolen today – whilst he was inside a newsagents’ sorting his deliveries. When he came out the bike had gone – and now CCTV from the store has shown it being ridden off."/>

The theft took place from outside Manea stores One Stop in Park Road and CCTV is now being viewed to help catch the offender.

Taken from CCTV of the moment a paper's boy bike was stolen from outside One Stop, Manea, today. - Credit: Fiona Evans

The boy’s mother, Fiona Evans, is furious and has offered a £150 reward to track down the bike.

“It is so sad someone feels the need to take a young lad’s bike while he is trying to do a job and earn a little money,” she said.

“I shall be getting hold of the CCTV. Someone knows this person.”

Fiona says she has been provided with a description of the thief who was “smartly dressed like they had been out the night before.

“They were walking down High Street, crossing Park Road to carry on towards Westfield Road.

“They must have looked down, obviously saw the bike so decided to help himself so as not to walk.”

Taken from CCTV of the moment a paper's boy bike was stolen from outside One Stop, Manea, today. - Credit: Fiona Evans

The suspected bike thief is said to have been wearing a black Nike hoodie with orange tick, grey tech fleece Nike jogging bottom, and white Nike trainers

She vented her anger on a local Facebook group describing him as “a dirty piece of scum”.

And she added: “I suggest who ever felt the need to steal my son’s bike from outside the shop this morning while he was sorting out paper deliveries bloody returns it now, because trust me I will be hunting you down.”

The bike (identical to the one featured) is a black Voodoo Mountain bike with dark blue writing on it.

It would have been taken between 6.30am and 7am today.

"On its safe return today, there is a £100 reward,” she added.



