Rider who ripped up church gardens due in court

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:30 PM August 24, 2022
St Peter & St Paul's Church in Wisbech

Lewis Raftery has been charged after police officers caught him riding in the gardens of the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Wisbech. - Credit: Historic England

A man who ripped up grass in a Wisbech graveyard by riding an electric bike has been arrested. 

Neighbourhood police officers were in the gardens of the Church of St Peter and St Paul when they spotted the rider. 

“Their attention was drawn to a male doing doughnuts and ripping up the grass in the graveyard,” a spokesperson wrote on the Policing Fenland Facebook page. 

“Well, he may have thought he got away with this and thought that it’s okay to ride in such a manner.” 

Police then arrested the rider on August 22 for offences including driving without due care and attention, criminal damage and driving without insurance. 

Lewis Raftery, of Ecton Close, Elm, was charged with a public order offence, criminal damage to the gardens and driving without due care and attention. 

Raftery, 29, has been released on bail and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 16. 

