A fourth day of deliberations has begun in the trial of James Watson, who stands accused of murdering Peterborough schoolboy Rikki Neave.

Watson, 40, is on trial at the Old Bailey, London, charged with strangling six-year-old Rikki and leaving him in Cambridgeshire woodland in 1994.

Mrs Justice McGowan posed a question to the 12 jurors: "Are we sure that James Watson killed Rikki Neave?"

She sent the jurors out for a fourth day today (Monday, April 11), and has said that she will accept a majority verdict - on which at least 10 of the 12 jurors were agreed.

The jury first retired to consider the case on Wednesday, April 6.

Watson, of no fixed address, has denied murder.

He would have been aged 13 when Rikki's naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods near Peterborough.

Watson was arrested more than 20 years after the incident, when DNA on Rikki's discarded clothes was matched to him.