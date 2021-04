Published: 12:51 PM April 29, 2021

Police investigating a rise in catalytic converter thefts across Cambridgeshire held a week-long operation targeting thieves and carrying out crime prevention work.

Thieves have been stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across Cambridgeshire at an average of more than two a day, between January and April 2021.

The force has seen a 49 per cent increase in reported incidents year on year; 314 in 2019 to 470 in 2020; with a total of 66 occurring in Fenland.

Fifty incidents were recorded in East Cambs, 164 in Huntingdonshire, 179 in South Cambs, 246 in Peterborough and 359 in Cambridge.

Between April 19 and 25, the number of patrols on the road network were increased to focus on suspicious vehicles criminals are moving around in.

Vehicles were stopped on the M11 and in Peterborough for vehicle offences including no insurance.

The Rural Crime Team stopped a Sprinter van in Wood Walton and arrested the driver for burglary after discovering it was using false number plates and had been used for crimes in Lincolnshire.

The team were also involved in a pursuit with a Ford Mondeo which decamped in Dry Drayton. The offenders made off but stolen tools were recovered.

Detective Inspector Nick Cook, who is leading the force’s response to the theft of catalytic converters, said: “During this week of action we’ve had four thefts which is significantly lower than previous weeks.

“We hope it has sent a message to criminals that this sort of criminality will not be tolerated and we’re committed to making life as difficult as possible for criminals.”

Throughout the week officers also visited scrap metal dealers to check stolen items were not being accepted and delivered postcards to residents offering crime prevention advice.

Toyotas and Hondas have been predominantly targeted but other vehicles including Lexus, Mercedes, Mazda and Volkswagen have also been singled out.

Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of every car and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.

Stealing them has become popular because they aren’t easily identifiable and can be sold on for the precious metals found inside them which can fetch between £50 and £200 a time.

Motorists can take the following precautions to help prevent them from becoming a victim:

Park your car in a garage if possible or in a lit area up against a fence/wall/other vehicle so it can’t be lifted

Avoid parking half-on-half-off the pavement

Consider a catalytic lock which a garage can install

Fit a tilt car alarm

Mark your catalytic converter

Install a video doorbell and/or driveway alarm that will alert you to suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should report online at https://bit.ly/341yT0l or call 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

Further crime prevention advice is available here https://bit.ly/3nDftXd