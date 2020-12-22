Published: 10:52 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 10:58 AM December 22, 2020

Cambridgeshire police out in force at the weekend clamping down on lamping in Whittlesey and dispersing suspected hare coursers at Aldreth near Ely - Credit: Cambs Police

A pre-Christmas clampdown across parts of Cambridgeshire saw police take action against illegal lamping and hare coursing.

“Our mighty rural crime action team were back out in force this weekend disrupting criminals,” boasted a police spokesperson.

“In Whittlesey they responded to reports of lamping on Friday evening.

“They quickly boxed in a suspected vehicle on Fletton Parkway and handed four suspects community protection warnings.

They were dispersed from the county and their car was also seized.”

Dispersals and fines handed out in Aldreth by Cambridgeshire Police at the weekend - Credit: Cambs Police

In East Cambridgeshire at Aldreth, police say they responded to reports of vehicles driving dangerously on bridleways.

“Five cars were eventually surrounded and stopped before being seized,” said the spokesperson.

“Seven people were dispersed from the county and multiple fines and tickets were issued as a result.”

Footnote: Lamping is where lights are used in pitch darkness to frighten animals before dogs are deployed to chase them and the animals are shot.

Lamping suspects detained by Cambridgeshire Police at Whittlesey - Credit: Cambs Police

It needs at three people to be involved – one as a driver, a ‘lamp man’ and of course the shooter.



