News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Police land double blow against rural crime

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy-

Published: 10:52 AM December 22, 2020    Updated: 10:58 AM December 22, 2020
Cambridgeshire police out in force at the weekend clamping down on lamping in Whittlesey and dispersing suspected hare coursers at Aldreth near Ely 

Cambridgeshire police out in force at the weekend clamping down on lamping in Whittlesey and dispersing suspected hare coursers at Aldreth near Ely - Credit: Cambs Police

A pre-Christmas clampdown across parts of Cambridgeshire saw police take action against illegal lamping and hare coursing.  

“Our mighty rural crime action team were back out in force this weekend disrupting criminals,” boasted a police spokesperson. 

“In Whittlesey they responded to reports of lamping on Friday evening.  

“They quickly boxed in a suspected vehicle on Fletton Parkway and handed four suspects community protection warnings.  

They were dispersed from the county and their car was also seized.” 

Dispersals and fines handed out in Aldreth by Cambridgeshire Police at the weekend 

Dispersals and fines handed out in Aldreth by Cambridgeshire Police at the weekend - Credit: Cambs Police

You may also want to watch:

In East Cambridgeshire at Aldreth, police say they responded to reports of vehicles driving dangerously on bridleways.  

“Five cars were eventually surrounded and stopped before being seized,” said the spokesperson. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Armed police search near school exits for suspected knifeman as pupils leave
  2. 2 Vandals smash window of nurse’s BMW while the key worker sleeps after shift
  3. 3 Restaurant to move 1.6 miles from Tier 4 to Tier 2 to save Christmas
  1. 4 Work to start in 2021 on rail station upgrade
  2. 5 Closed town centre pub goes up for sale
  3. 6 ‘Full of Christmas spirit’: Nearly 50 drink drivers caught across county
  4. 7 Coronavirus: Breaking news of Tier 3 restrictions
  5. 8 Baubles stolen from Christmas tree
  6. 9 Tier three restaurant owner faces cancelling 300 bookings and losing thousands of pounds
  7. 10 Driver 'gassed' during £300,000 lorry park robbery

“Seven people were dispersed from the county and multiple fines and tickets were issued as a result.” 

Footnote: Lamping is where lights are used in pitch darkness to frighten animals before dogs are deployed to chase them and the animals are shot.  

Lamping suspects detained by Cambridgeshire Police at Whittlesey 

Lamping suspects detained by Cambridgeshire Police at Whittlesey - Credit: Cambs Police

It needs at three people to be involved – one as a driver, a ‘lamp man’ and of course the shooter.  


Cambridgeshire
Ely News
Fenland News
Whittlesey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Ex haulage boss caught drink driving

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

Baby boy left with fractured ribs and bruised face after 'lack of sleep'...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire

'She would help anyone' - daughter pays tribute to fun-loving mother

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action...

Ben Jolley

person