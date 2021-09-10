Published: 4:38 PM September 10, 2021

A woman has pleaded for the return of the contents of a family safe that was stolen during a break-in at her home.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, lives close to the town centre of March.

The burglary took place at 4.15am on September 6 when the safe was stolen.

“There was nothing of monetary value to anyone inside the safe,” she said.

“It contained old diaries and bits of paperwork.”

But she says she would like the contents returned “for their personal value”.

She said: “The documents are of events of my life from the 1980s through numerous years.”

The woman says she has received “positive reactions” from people in March who have become aware of the theft.

And she is grateful that some have spread the word to help her “retrieve the safe or at least its contents”.

If you know the whereabouts of the safe – or where the contents have been taken or dumped – please call the editor on 07918691210, anonymously if you wish, so that the woman can be reunited with her belongings.