Man approaches schoolchild and puts hand on her shoulder

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:25 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 4:58 PM December 14, 2021
The incident happened in York Road, Chatteris, at 12.49pm on Monday December 13.

The incident happened in York Road, Chatteris, at 12.49pm on Monday December 13. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police patrols in Chatteris have been increased and a letter has been sent out to parents after a man approached a Kingsfield Primary School pupil and put his hand on her shoulder.

Officers were called at 12.49pm on Monday December 13 with reports of an assault in York Road.

It was reported that a child was walking to school when a man approached her and put his hand on her shoulder.

The man is described as in his 30s, short dark hair, 5’6 in height and wearing a long-sleeved grey T-shirt.

An investigation has begun and anyone with any information should contact police via webchat or 101 quoting incident 177 of December 13.

Extra high-visibility patrols are being conducted in the area by the local neighbourhood policing team.

Since the incident, Cromwell Community College have sent out a letter to parents to urge pupils to be "extra vigilant".

The letter, from assistant principal Matt Stevenson, reads: "Please can you ask your children to be extra vigilant walking to and from the college.

"It would be advisable for pupils to walk along well-lit or busy areas/paths, to walk with someone if possible and to notify a parent/carer of their whereabouts and expected arrival time at home."

