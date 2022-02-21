Serial offender was named as Paul Priestley and Cambridgeshire Police want him following thefts or attempted thefts in Thorney. - Credit: Cambs Police

A man is being hunted by police for theft or attempted theft from at least 15 cars.

And that is despite a court order that had previously been issued banning him “from so much as touching any vehicle without the owner’s permission”.

The serial offender was named as Paul Priestley and Cambridgeshire Police said he is wanted in connection with a series of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in the Thorney area.

Priestley, 43, of All Saints Road, Peterborough, is wanted following 15 reports to police where vehicles were entered or door handles tried overnight between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 February.

On eight occasions items were stolen.

The reported offences took place in Shire Way, Deer Park Way, Kingsline Close, Abbey Place, Church Street, Wisbech Road, Woburn Drive, Chancel Court, Wing Mews, Topham Crescent and Sandpit Road.

Det Sgt Steph Parker said: “Priestley has a strict court order whereby he is prohibited from so much as touching any vehicle without the owner’s permission.”

She says social media reports suggest he targeted many more vehicles.

Anyone with information should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or speak with an online operator via webchat here











