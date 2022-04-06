Cambridgeshire Police charged all seven boys with conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault after incidents in Cambridge (File picture) - Credit: Paul Green

A group of seven teenagers are due in court following a series of racially aggravated crimes in Cambridge.

The boys, aged between 14 and 18, are accused of being involved in incidents which took place between August and September 2021.

The group includes boys from March, Milton and Braintree in Essex.

They are all charged with conspiring to commit racially aggravated assault.

A 16-year-old boy from Braintree, a 15-year-old boy from March, and a 14-year-old boy from Cambridge face just one charge each.

Griffin Schuster, 18, of March, has been additionally charged with robbery.

A 17-year-old boy from March has also been additionally charged with robbery.

A 16-year-old boy from Milton faces an additional charge of using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A 14-year-old boy from Cambridge faces the same additional charge - of using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The boys aged 17 and under cannot be named for legal reasons.

All seven teenagers are due at Cambridge Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 7).