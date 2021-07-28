CCTV released after shopkeeper assaulted in robbery
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A shopkeeper was stacking shelves when a man pushed him aside, and another stole bottles of spirits and scratch cards.
Police have now released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
The victim, aged in his 50s, was stacking shelves when two men entered the shop.
One grabbed him and pushed him into the shelves. The other went behind the counter and stole the items before they both ran off.
The shopkeeper ran after them and all the alcohol was dropped and smashed on the floor.
One of the men put his hand around the victim’s neck and threatened to return and smash the shop windows.
Both then ran from the scene.
The incident happened at First Stop, in South Street, Stanground, Peterborough at about 6.40pm on Friday (July 23)
Anyone who recognises the man in this photo, or witnessed the robbery, is urged to contact police via its web-chat or on 101 quoting crime reference 35/48505/21.