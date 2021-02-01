Video

Published: 2:19 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM February 1, 2021

Brazen thieves were caught on camera taking bottles of alcohol from Nisa shop shelves in Whittlesey. - Credit: Facebook/Nisa Local Whittlesey

A group of brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV taking what looks to be bottles of alcohol from the shop shelves of a small store.

CCTV captured the moment three males and one female entered the Nisa Local store in Whittlesey on Sunday, January 31 at around 3.15pm.

The independent grocery store shared information about the car they were seen arriving at the shop in and hope members of the public can identify them.

“Three males and one female,” they said on social media. Car was a grey BMW 118 with the registration AK18 SVE.

“Please DM us any information related to identifying these individuals. Identified in Whittlesey on Sunday January 31 at 3.15pm.”

You may also want to watch:

We have approached Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.