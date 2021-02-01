Video
Thieves caught on CCTV taking bottles of alcohol from shop shelves
- Credit: Facebook/Nisa Local Whittlesey
A group of brazen thieves have been caught on CCTV taking what looks to be bottles of alcohol from the shop shelves of a small store.
CCTV captured the moment three males and one female entered the Nisa Local store in Whittlesey on Sunday, January 31 at around 3.15pm.
The independent grocery store shared information about the car they were seen arriving at the shop in and hope members of the public can identify them.
“Three males and one female,” they said on social media. Car was a grey BMW 118 with the registration AK18 SVE.
“Please DM us any information related to identifying these individuals. Identified in Whittlesey on Sunday January 31 at 3.15pm.”
You may also want to watch:
We have approached Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.
Most Read
- 1 Town wants answers over 122,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste
- 2 Stunning aerial images capture extent of floods at Cambs racecourse
- 3 Vaccine centre's record day as NHS staff rally after IT issues causes delay
- 4 Connie celebrates 99th birthday with care home friends and staff
- 5 'Increasingly concerned' for missing man
- 6 Former Wisbech supermarket now a Covid-19 vaccination hub
- 7 Suspected drink driver with no licence 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'
- 8 Thieves caught on CCTV taking bottles of alcohol from shop shelves
- 9 'Serious concerns' over smoke from tyre plant fire
- 10 In the nick of time, police stop £750 payment to rogue traders