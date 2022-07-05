Shoplifters 'dragged security guard across floor'

The duo fled the shop, but were identified via CCTV footage. - Credit: Google Maps

Two shoplifters dragged a security guard across the floor, as they fought to escape with bottles of alcohol.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 17, when Joanne Scanlon, 34, and Thomas Smiley, 32, stole alcohol from Asda in Peterborough city centre.

During the theft, Scanlon was stopped by a female security guard when attempting to leave with bottles tucked under her arms and in her shopping bag.

After ordering Scanlon to hand the bottles over, the woman became aggressive and shouted abuse back.

Following this, the security guard grabbed hold of the bag.

Scanlon and Smiley fought to retrieve it, pulling the woman to the floor and dragging her across the ground.

The duo fled the shop but were later arrested after being identified via CCTV footage.

Scanlon admitted assault by beating and theft from a shop, while Smiley pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

On Wednesday (June 29), the pair from Edwalton Avenue appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Scanlon was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, and Smiley was sentenced to 56 days in prison.

Both individuals were ordered to pay £50 to the victim in compensation.

Detective constable Matt Reed, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "As well as causing a financial loss to businesses, shoplifters like Scanlon and Smiley can often be threatening and abusive towards shop workers.

"We hope these sentences will provide some respite to businesses in the city.”