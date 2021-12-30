News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fuel worth £55 stolen from Fenland garage

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:03 AM December 30, 2021
CCTV shows the man who was allegedly involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

The hunt is on to find a man who allegedly stole £55 worth of fuel from a Fenland garage.

Sisco Service Station in Wimblington launched an appeal on social media to find the suspect who they say drove off without paying on Wednesday December 29. 

In images taken from their CCTV camera, the man can be seen filling up with a mask covering half of his mouth.

CCTV shows the car that is believed to have been involved in the theft of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

In a post on Facebook, the team at Sisco said: "This wonderful man has just decided to drive off without paying for his £55 worth of fuel.

"If anyone can recognise him, please inform."

CCTV shows the man who allegedly stole £55 worth of fuel from Sisco Service Station in Wimblington.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Police were called at about 9pm last night (December 29) to a report of an individual who had filled his car with diesel and made off without payment.

"An investigation is underway and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via our web-chat service, quoting 35/89829/21."

