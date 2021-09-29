Published: 5:12 PM September 29, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM September 29, 2021

Five men and one woman were arrested in the areas of Wisbech and Peterborough during ERSOU's conspiracy investigation. - Credit: undefined undefined/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Five men and one woman were arrested in Cambridgeshire as part of an investigation into a drugs supply network operating in the Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire areas.

Detectives from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) seized significant amounts of drugs and cash.

Two men aged 36 and 47 and a woman aged 64 were apprehended in the Wisbech area yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Officers seized cash and around a quarter of a kilogramme of cocaine.

ERSOU had already arrested two men aged 33 and 34 on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and a third aged 30 for possession with intent to supply, in Peterborough on September 15.

Half a kilogramme of cocaine and £30,000 in cash was also seized, along with further evidence of drug dealing.

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, said: “These arrests represent a significant effort from a number of ERSOU’s teams."