Published: 5:31 PM May 12, 2021

Cambridgeshire Police revealed tonight that the murdered woman was Wendy Cole, 70, of Oak Tree Close, March. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police revealed that a man arrested in March is accused of murdering his mother.

Cambridgeshire Police revealed tonight that the murdered woman was Wendy Cole, 70, of Oak Tree Close, March.

She died at her home in the early hours of Monday as a result of a stab wound.

Her son, Jonathon Cole, 35, of Oaktree Close, March, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (May 12) charged with murder.

He has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (14 May).

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police via the web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 33 of 10 May.

Those without internet access should call 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.





The family have asked for their privacy to be respected.



