Published: 11:08 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM May 5, 2021

The reckless driver was caught speeding at 111mph on the A1M at Peterborough on Monday, May 3 with an unrestrained child, 5, in the car. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

An uninsured driver was clocked speeding at 111mph on a main Cambridgeshire road while his unrestrained five-year-old child was in the car.

The reckless speeder was caught on the A1M at Peterborough on Monday (May 3) and has since been reported by police and fined.

After officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit stopped the driver, they made the shocking discovery of the child in the back.

A police spokesperson said: “The driver was caught speeding at 111mph on the A1M at Peterborough.

“Once stopped, officers soon found the driver wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle and that his five-year-old child was sat unrestrained in the back!

“Driver reported and fines to follow.”

For more information on speeding, including the penalties and dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Speeding