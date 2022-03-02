News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Possessive ex kidnapped woman who was left 'frightened for her life'

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:49 AM March 2, 2022
Stalker Viorel Gheorghe has been jailed for kidnapping his ex.

Stalker Viorel Gheorghe has been jailed for kidnapping his ex.

A woman was left "frightened for her life" after her possessive ex kidnapped her, drove away at speed and punched her in the head to try and stop her from escaping his car.

Viorel Gheorghe, 33, was in a relationship with the victim for about two months, from May to July last year.

Gheorghe repeatedly called and texted the victim asking where she was and who she was with.

Following the break-up, Gheorghe continued to contact the victim – sometimes sending up to 60 messages a day – and follow her to places.

He even turned up at her home on a number of occasions, screaming and shouting and asking neighbours if they’d seen her.

On one occasion, he followed her home from a party and tried to force his way into her house.

She tried to stop him and as she did so, she dropped her phone, which Gheorghe picked up and took with him.

Only when the victim threatened to report him to police did he return the phone.

When she got it back she noticed he had changed his contact details to “my love”.

On another occasion, while she was walking to a vaccination centre, Gheorghe followed her, grabbed her around the waist, bundled her into his car and drove away at speed.

Frightened for her life, she tried to get out of the car while it was still moving, but Gheorghe stopped her and punched her to the head.

The victim eventually managed to get out of the car and run away but Gheorghe tried to catch up with her by driving on the pavement, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Gheorghe, of Cavendish Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to kidnap, assault by beating, dangerous driving and stalking.

He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday February 28.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Detective Constable Mat Belfitt, who investigated, said: “This was a horrendous and terrifying ordeal for the victim and showed Gheorghe was prepared to go to worrying lengths to pursue her.

“He wouldn’t take no for an answer and could have seriously hurt her, himself or an innocent member of the public with his behaviour.

“I am glad justice has been done.”

