Published: 11:38 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM September 29, 2021

Stoyan Moskov, 44 was sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for 24 months at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (September 28) - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A stalker who bombarded his ex-partner with phone calls, chased her along a Wisbech street and stole from her has been jailed.

Stoyan Moskov, 44, sent messages to the woman on July 24 2020 describing where her vehicle was parked and the clothing worn by people she'd seen that day.

Around 9am the next morning, the victim was woken by two phone calls from Moskov.

He was sitting in her garden, despite having bail conditions not to contact her.

The woman fled to a neighbour’s property where Moskow followed - banging on the back door of the home before going to the front of the property, demanding to speak to the victim.

You may also want to watch:

The neighbour attempted to calm him down, before he went back to the victims home.

As the woman returned, Moskov left via the front door and started arguing with her.

Terrified, she ran back inside the neighbour’s home.

The neighbour tried to shut the door on Moskov but he pushed it open.

He then pushed by the woman, shouted at the victim and threw bank cards at her, before leaving the house.

About 15 minutes later Moskov began calling the victim and sending her text messages.

She discovered about £30 was missing from her purse.

Moskov began persistently calling her until she eventually answered and they argued about money.

A short while later Moskov returned to her garden, attempted to hang himself with a hose and then left when the victim agreed to transfer money.

The victim received 75 unwanted phone calls from Moskov and later confided in police that he had previously bombarded her with abusive and threatening text messages.

He was arrested and released on bail, with strict conditions and a Stalking Protection Order in place.

Moskov of St Bernard's Road, London, admitted charges of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, burglary and failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time.

Yesterday (28 September) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Detective Sergeant Tom Power said: “This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim.

"Moskov’s behaviour that day was simply despicable."