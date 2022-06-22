A student at a March school was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The 14-year-old girl was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police at the Neale-Wade Academy in Wimblington Road, March, on Tuesday.

A second student is also being question by police about a separate incident.

A brief statement from Cambridgeshire Police confirmed what happened.

“A 14-year-old girl from March was arrested at the school yesterday morning on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon,” said a police spokesperson.

“She has been released under investigation.

“Another student was voluntarily interviewed for an unrelated offence, and enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.”