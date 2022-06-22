Student, 14, arrested at Neale-Wade Academy, March
Published: 1:06 PM June 22, 2022
A student at a March school was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.
The 14-year-old girl was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police at the Neale-Wade Academy in Wimblington Road, March, on Tuesday.
A second student is also being question by police about a separate incident.
A brief statement from Cambridgeshire Police confirmed what happened.
“A 14-year-old girl from March was arrested at the school yesterday morning on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon,” said a police spokesperson.
“She has been released under investigation.
“Another student was voluntarily interviewed for an unrelated offence, and enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.”