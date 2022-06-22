News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Student, 14, arrested at Neale-Wade Academy, March

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:06 PM June 22, 2022
Neale Wade Academy

A student at a March school was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.  

The 14-year-old girl was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police at the Neale-Wade Academy in Wimblington Road, March, on Tuesday.  

A second student is also being question by police about a separate incident.  

A brief statement from Cambridgeshire Police confirmed what happened.  

“A 14-year-old girl from March was arrested at the school yesterday morning on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon,” said a police spokesperson.  

“She has been released under investigation.  

“Another student was voluntarily interviewed for an unrelated offence, and enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.” 

Neale Wade Academy
Knife Crime
Fenland News
March News

