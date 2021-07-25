Breaking

Published: 9:25 PM July 25, 2021

30,000 people have watched a live stream on Facebook of a man, 41, from March, Cambs, confronted about alleged online chat with a 14-year-old girl. - Credit: Archant

An online child protection group confronted a suspected paedophile in March tonight, accusing him of long-term grooming of a girl he thought to be just 14.

Members of Enforcers UK Ltd spoke to the 41-year-old man on the steps of his home and quizzed him extensively about his actions.

The team claimed he had carried on his conversations with the 14-year-old for many months, one of them claiming she had run out of printer paper running off the multiple messages exchanged.

They told the suspect he had continued his conversations – with offers to meet at a hotel or go to a cinema – over a long period.

He was unaware, of course, the 14-year-old girl was in fact a decoy being used by Enforcers UK Ltd.

Enforcers UK told the man: “You have to deal with the consequences of your actions – as a 41year-old man you have to deal with it.”

Another team member said they had evidence of his conversations over many months, and told him that despite the ‘girl’ stating her age he continued the chats.

They accused him of grooming, and using enticements to stage a meeting.

They said once he had stepped outside the house to speak with them, he would not be allowed back in. They said they had the power to protect him until police arrived.

“You're here for your safety,” one told him. “We plan to hand you over to police, fit and fine.”

Another told the suspect: “We know you wanted to take that 14-year-old to a hotel and rape her.”

The sting was live streamed on Facebook – and nearly 30,000 people have seen it so far.

Police were seen arriving and escorting the suspect to a van before being taken away for questioning.