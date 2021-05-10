Published: 12:16 PM May 10, 2021

Suspected armed thieves failed to outsmart officers and a police helicopter after they crashed their 4x4 into a ditch in their bid to escape. - Credit: Twitter/@CambsRuralCops

Three suspected armed thieves, aged between 18 and 25, failed to outsmart officers and a police helicopter after crashing their 4x4 into a ditch.

The trio were reportedly involved in harecoursing, making off without payment from a pub and threats to the public in south Cambridgeshire on Saturday (May 8).

Officers were called to the area in Foxton, near Royston, at around 9pm before the suspects spotted police and attempted to flee the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.20pm on Saturday (May 8) to reports of hare coursing in Foxton.

“Officers attended the area and a car they attempted to pull over failed to stop.

You may also want to watch:

“A pursuit began and the suspect's car was later found in a ditch in a field nearby.

“Three men, aged 25, 20 and 18, from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of theft, failing to stop and possession of a firearm.

“They were subsequently bailed to return to Parkside Police Station on June 4 after assistance from BCH Armed Policing Unit and National Police Air Service.”