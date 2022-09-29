Suspected drink driver arrested after late night crash on the A141
Published: 12:51 PM September 29, 2022
- Credit: Policing Fenland
A suspected drink driver was allegedly more than twice the legal drink drive limit after a crash on the A141.
Police arrested the driver of a white Citroen which had rolled and left the carriageway along the Chatteris bypass.
Officers were called to the incident at around 11.15pm last night (Wednesday).
No other vehicles were involved and the driver was taken to hospital.
A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “The driver of the vehicle failed the road side breath test and provided a reading of 86ugs.”
The legal limit is 35.
It continued: “The driver was arrested and taken to hospital to be checked out before heading to custody.”
Police are set to continue enquiries into the incident.