Updated
Suspected drug driver arrested after three-vehicle A47 crash
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A driver has been arrested after a three-vehicle crash on the A47 at Wisbech today (Monday).
The crash involving a Ford Focus, Land Rover and a HGV forced the stretch of road between Cromwell Road and the Elme Hall Hotel roundabout to shut this afternoon.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the accident at 12.50pm and the road has since reopened to motorists.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “One driver has been arrested on suspicion of being over the controlled drug limit for cocaine after they failed a DrugsWipe (TM).
“This male driver has been taken to hospital to be checked over."
Damage to the bonnet and front of one of the cars involved in the crash can be seen.
Police could not confirm the age of the arrested driver but said there were no other injuries from the crash.
The spokesperson added: “The vehicles were recovered at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”