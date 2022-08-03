News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cops catch out suspected drug driver who faked identity

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:33 AM August 3, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM August 3, 2022
Suspected drug driver arrest in Wisbech

Neighbourhood police officers in Wisbech stopped the suspected drug driver, who failed a DrugsWipe test for cocaine, in a Vauxhall vehicle.

A suspected drug driver who tried to fake their identity when stopped by police has been arrested. 

Neighbourhood police officers in Wisbech stopped a man in a Vauxhall vehicle in Grosvenor Road last night (Tuesday). 

A spokesperson for Policing Fenland said: “After checks, we found the driver had no insurance, driving on an expired provisional licence and wanted on warrant.” 

And following further questioning, police found the man, in his thirties, had failed a DrugsWipe test for cocaine. 

DrugsWipe test in Wisbech

Neighbourhood police officers in Wisbech stopped the suspected drug driver, who failed a DrugsWipe test for cocaine, in a Vauxhall vehicle. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for being wanted on warrant,” the spokesperson added.  

“The driver was dealt with for no insurance at the side of the road, the vehicle was seized and recovered.  

“They did try and give a false name, but the threat of finger print scanner, produced their real name.” 

Police said the man has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Fenland News

