Cambs Times > News > Crime

Suspected hare coursers get 4x4 stuck after crashing nose first in ditch

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 2:44 PM January 21, 2021   
Suspected hare coursers crashed a 4x4 nose first into a ditch near Sixteen Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Suspected hare coursers crashed a 4x4 nose first into a ditch near Sixteen Foot Bank, Chatteris. - Credit: Policing Fenland 

Suspected hare coursers got their 4x4 stuck after crashing nose first into a muddy ditch before being caught by police officers.  

Police have been “making life very difficult for hare coursers” recently, stopping suspected offenders in Wimblington and Chatteris on Tuesday (January 19).  

Suspected hare coursers crashed a 4x4 nose first into a ditch near Sixteen Foot Bank, Chatteris.

Suspected hare coursers crashed a 4x4 nose first into a ditch near Sixteen Foot Bank, Chatteris. - Credit: Fen Cops

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at just before midday on Tuesday to reports of hare coursing in Hook Drove, Wimblington. 

“Officers from our Rural Crime Action Team attended and one man was subsequently reported for hare coursing and dispersed from the county. 

Police are cracking down on rural crime.

Police are cracking down on rural crime. - Credit: Fen Cops

“We were called at 1pm on Tuesday with reports of a car in a ditch in an area of land off Sixteen Foot Bank near Chatteris.

The 4x4 stuck in the mud. 

The 4x4 stuck in the mud. - Credit: Fen Cops


You may also want to watch:

“The occupants of the car had ran off by the time the incident was reported. Officers attended and recovery of the car was arranged.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wimblington News
Chatteris News

