Published: 10:47 AM April 20, 2021

A 53-year-old man from Fenland was arrested after being caught in possession of a weapon in Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

Paul Johnson, of Lilyholt Road in Benwick, was arrested on Saturday night (April 17) at the city centre shopping centre bus station.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “A man has been charged after CCTV operators in Peterborough raised concerns about a man with a knife.

“Paul Johnson, 53, of Lilyholt Road, was arrested at Queensgate bus station after police were called just after 10pm on Saturday night (April 17).

“He has since been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 24.”

Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife is asked to report it to police online via: https://bit.ly/3gmsYZL