Suspected poachers caught in farmyard raid as cops crackdown continues

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:34 AM January 19, 2022
The crackdown on illegal poachers across the Fens continues to gather apace for Fenland police officers, including suspects found hidden in a barn. 

Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were called to Gorefield this week, where poachers were stopped in their tracks. 

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “The RCAT were out in force in Gorefield when they stopped these poachers by using a mixture 4x4s and police dirt bikes, to patrol and stop poaching in its tracks. 

“Four community protection warnings issued and a vehicle seized.” 

Meanwhile in Turves, the RCAT were called to reports of poachers at a farm. 

“RCAT arrived and observed the suspects enter a farmyard and hide in a barn,” said the spokesperson.  

“They were quickly found and detained by the team who issued force community protection warnings, three dispersals and seized their car.” 

