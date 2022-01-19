Gallery

Suspected poachers were caught out in Gorefield and Turves by officers from Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

The crackdown on illegal poachers across the Fens continues to gather apace for Fenland police officers, including suspects found hidden in a barn.

Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were called to Gorefield this week, where poachers were stopped in their tracks.

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “The RCAT were out in force in Gorefield when they stopped these poachers by using a mixture 4x4s and police dirt bikes, to patrol and stop poaching in its tracks.

“Four community protection warnings issued and a vehicle seized.”

Meanwhile in Turves, the RCAT were called to reports of poachers at a farm.

“RCAT arrived and observed the suspects enter a farmyard and hide in a barn,” said the spokesperson.

Suspected poachers hid in a barn in Turves before being found by rural crime officers. - Credit: Facebook/Policing Fenland

“They were quickly found and detained by the team who issued force community protection warnings, three dispersals and seized their car.”

