Suspected poachers caught in farmyard raid as cops crackdown continues
The crackdown on illegal poachers across the Fens continues to gather apace for Fenland police officers, including suspects found hidden in a barn.
Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were called to Gorefield this week, where poachers were stopped in their tracks.
Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “The RCAT were out in force in Gorefield when they stopped these poachers by using a mixture 4x4s and police dirt bikes, to patrol and stop poaching in its tracks.
“Four community protection warnings issued and a vehicle seized.”
Meanwhile in Turves, the RCAT were called to reports of poachers at a farm.
“RCAT arrived and observed the suspects enter a farmyard and hide in a barn,” said the spokesperson.
“They were quickly found and detained by the team who issued force community protection warnings, three dispersals and seized their car.”
