News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Suspicious van seized by police thanks to 'eagle-eyed' residents

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:26 PM March 17, 2021   
Suspicious red van seized

Members of the public spotted this red van acting suspiciously around Berwick, Wimblington and Doddington on Tuesday March 16. - Credit: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

A van that was seen acting suspiciously has been seized by police after residents of three Fenland villages alerted police. 

Eagle-eyed members of the public spotted the red van acting suspiciously around Berwick, Wimblington and Doddington on Tuesday March 16. 

They raised their concerns by calling the police control room and officers quickly located the van.

The van was seized by officers under S165 of the Road Traffic Act for not having the correct insurance.

"It is thanks to these members of the public and their quick thinking that we were made aware of this van," said a police spokesman. 

"Should you see anything that causes concern or seems suspicious please let us know and we can act." 
 

You may also want to watch:

Doddington News
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nine-week-old puppy was stolen from its home in Doddington

Woman heartbroken after nine-week-old puppy stolen in broad daylight

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Motorists escaped serious injury after a three-vehicle crash on the A47

Travel

Motorists escape life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been...

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news

Special Report

Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon