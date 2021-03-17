Published: 4:26 PM March 17, 2021

A van that was seen acting suspiciously has been seized by police after residents of three Fenland villages alerted police.

Eagle-eyed members of the public spotted the red van acting suspiciously around Berwick, Wimblington and Doddington on Tuesday March 16.



They raised their concerns by calling the police control room and officers quickly located the van.



The van was seized by officers under S165 of the Road Traffic Act for not having the correct insurance.



"It is thanks to these members of the public and their quick thinking that we were made aware of this van," said a police spokesman.



"Should you see anything that causes concern or seems suspicious please let us know and we can act."

