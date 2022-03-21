News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Teenager ‘forced to withdraw money’ from Tesco cash machine

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:46 PM March 21, 2022
A teenager was allegedly forced to withdraw cash at the Tesco store in Hostmoor Avenue, March.

A teenager was allegedly forced to withdraw cash at the Tesco store in Hostmoor Avenue, March. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager was reportedly “forced to withdraw money” from the cash machine outside a Tesco supermarket in Cambridgeshire.  

Police say the incident happened at around 10am on Tuesday, March 8 at the Tesco superstore in Hostmoor Avenue, March. 

Officers conducted a search of the area shortly after the report came in but were unable to find the boy or the suspect. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10.28pm on Tuesday, March 8, with reports of concern for a teenage boy in Hostmoor Avenue, March. 

“A member of the public was concerned the boy may have been forced to withdraw money from a cash machine. 

“Officers attended the scene, spoke to a member of the public and conducted a search of the area. The boy and the suspect were not located.” 

One resident said they "followed the offender to Silver Street" and that "at least two other people reported it [the robbery]".

