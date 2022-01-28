Witnesses reported seeing a 17-year old punch the victim in Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate, before repeatedly stamping on his head while he was on the ground. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager who repeatedly stamped on the head of a boy claimed he was “acting in self-defence".

Police received two 999 calls at about 12:30pm on May 30 2021 about a fight in Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough.

Witnesses reported seeing a 17-year-old boy punch the victim, who was 15 at the time, before repeatedly stamping on his head while he was on the ground.

The victim managed to get away and was later taken to hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his face.

The 17-year-old from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested within half an hour, and interviewed where he claimed he was acting in self-defence as he ‘felt threatened’.

He was later charged with assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) which he admitted in court.

Four days before the assault, he was in court for two robberies and issued a nine-month conditional discharge.

The offences were registered on his criminal record but no further action was taken unless a further offence is committed within the specified time frame.

On January 19, he appeared at Peterborough Youth Court where he was sentenced to a six-month youth rehabilitation order where he must participate in reparation for five days and attend appointments with the youth offending service.

He must also pay £150 compensation to the victim.

PC Phillipa Mallett who investigated said: “This was an extremely violent attack which was witnessed by several people in the local community, including other children, and caused a lot of concern to those living in the area.

“He had involved himself in criminality at a young age, with convictions of robbery also against his name.

“The court order now in place should give him support and the opportunity to turn his life around.”