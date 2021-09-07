Published: 12:23 PM September 7, 2021

Three men reported being threatened by another man carrying a knife in Museum Square, Wisbech on Sunday September 5 at 2:30pm. - Credit: Facebook/Wisbech & Fenland Museum

An 18-year-old man and his two friends were chased by a man carrying a knife in Wisbech town centre.

The victim, who is autistic and attends Meadowgate Academy, was out with his friends on Sunday, September 5 when the man threatened them.

The victim’s mother walked him to the park at around 2.30pm with her daughter and then went home.

“As we were walking home, we walked past the museum and saw about six or seven guys sat around,” she said.

“My daughter hates crowds, so we just kept walking.

“Literally 20 minutes later the police rang saying my son was at the station.

“Apparently a man had started chasing my son with a knife!”

Once the victim’s mother got to the station, she realised the men were from the crowd she saw near the museum.

“My son told me he met his mates in town and that they were going to McDonald's, but they realised it was too far to walk so walked by the museum instead,” she said.

One man allegedly threw a packet of crisps at the 18-year-old before trying to snatch his speaker, while another started calling him names.

“He said a man then flicked a knife out of his pocket and started threatening them,” she said.

“They ran the whole way to the police station.

“They weren’t even thinking properly, so I’m amazed nothing happened to them on that busy roundabout!”

The victim’s parents were asked to wait outside whilst interviews were carried out.

A police spokesperson said: “On Sunday at around 2:30pm three men reported being threatened by another man carrying a knife in Museum Square, Wisbech.

“The three men ran towards the police station and reported the incident to the police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 35/59720/21.”

The victim’s mother said her son is traumatised by the event and wants to make others aware to be more vigilant when out on the streets.

“His teacher was so good though,” she added.

“They rang him and bought him a cup of tea and biscuits at school.”