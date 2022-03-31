Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested in connection with burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Hampton and Orton, Peterborough (File picture) - Credit: PA

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested following a spate of thefts in southern Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers arrested the children, aged 14 and 15, in connection with thefts from vehicles and recent burglaries in Hampton and Orton.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on the morning of Tuesday, March 29.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 30.

Both have been bailed while further enquiries are carried out.

As part of their bail conditions, they must return to Thorpe Wood Police Station, Longthorpe, on April 26.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Anyone with information or CCTV footage of suspicious activity around homes or vehicles is urged to report to us."

They said that this can be done online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/

The spokesperson added that information about protecting homes from burglaries is online: https://bit.ly/3qQCTLL