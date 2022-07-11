Thief assaulted police officer following stealing spree

Mohammed Nasarat was caught performing the thefts on CCTV. - Credit: PA

A man has assaulted a police officer following a stealing spree.

On Februrary 13, Mohammed Nasarat was seen on CCTV stealing a wallet from an unlocked car in Andrews Crescent, Peterborough.

The 30-year-old later used bank cards from the wallet to complete four financial transactions.

The following day (February 14), he used a stolen card to spend £1.89 in an Esso garage on Bourges Boulevard.

Nasarat was again court on CCTV.

An additional five unsuccessful attempts at using the card were confirmed by the victim's bank.

Another incident, on March 21, saw Nasarat open an unlocked Audi Q8 in Church Walk.

He was seen on CCTV searching the vehicle, before leaving empty handed.

On March 28, he climbed through the window of a property in Highbury Street.

Once inside the home, he stole a wallet, aftershave and a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

On April 1, Mohammed Nasarat was arrested in Church Walk, when officers discovered that he was still carrying his original victim’s bank cards and wallet.

A newly issued driving licence was also found on his person, which belonged to a third victim who believed to have lost it in the post.

Whilst in custody, officers became concerned for the individual's welfare, and he was taken to hospital on April 3.

When awaiting treatment, Nasarat pushed a police officer over and ran out of the hospital, but was arrested again nearby.

The man from Harris Street, Peterborough, admitted theft from motor vehicle, vehicle interference, two counts of fraud, burglary, theft by finding, escaping lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

On Thursday (July 7), Nasarat appeared at Cambridge Crown Court, where he was jailed for 149 days.

Detective constable George Corney, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Nasarat was an opportunist thief who clearly thought little of stealing from other people when he had the chance.

“This series of thefts demonstrates the importance of locking vehicles and ensuring no valuables are left unattended.

“It’s also a reminder with the warmer weather not to leave windows open at home unless you are nearby.”