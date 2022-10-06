Police have made arrests after searching a house on Chapel Lane, in Chatteris.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team searched the property on October 4.

Two men remain in custody after they were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A third man was arrested for suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and dangerous driving but was released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers in Chatteris were conducting a search of an address in Chapel Lane.

“Two men, one in their 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A. They remain in custody at this time.

“A third man, also in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.”