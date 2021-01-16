Published: 5:51 PM January 16, 2021

Winter, 49, raped the woman on May 16 last year. He has been jailed for 15 years. - - Credit: Cambs Police

A transgender rapist “with a propensity to violence” - who identifies as a woman but is yet to undergo surgery- has been jailed for 15 years.

Michelle Winter, 49, was referred to by female pronouns throughout a trial at Cambridge Crown Court; Winter has the anatomy of a man.

Winter, 49, raped the woman on May 16 last year.

The following day the victim spoke to officers, who noticed she was covered in bruises, and reported the attack.

Police say they worked closely with staff at The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to support the victim and build a case against Winter.

You may also want to watch:

The victim told police she still had nightmares about the incident and had since woken up screaming “get off me”.

Michelle Winter, who identifies as a transgender individual who has not undergone surgery yet, was jailed for 15 years for rape. - Credit: Cambs Police

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, Winter was jailed for 15 years for charges of rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In sentencing, Judge David Farrell described Winter, of Buttermel Close, Godmanchester, as a dangerous individual, with a "clear propensity to violence".

DC Jack Henderson said: “I would like to applaud the courage shown by the victim, who despite the ordeal she suffered, was able to report the offence and help bring Winter to justice.

“I hope this sentence will serve as a deterrent to Winter and anyone else who chooses to sexually harm another person.”