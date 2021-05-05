Published: 5:40 PM May 5, 2021

Two men have appeared in court for murder after the victim of a serious assault in 2006 died as a result of their injuries. - Credit: Archant

Two men appeared in court accused of murder after the victim of an attack by both men more than 14 years ago died from his injuries.

Shane Wright, previously of Eastrea near Whittlesey, and Kieron Hennessey, of Peterborough, left Paul Machin with irreversible brain damage and paralysis in 2006.

Wright, aged 17 at the time, was jailed for just over three years for his role in the attack on Mr Machin, aged 46, as he walked at Cherry Orton Road.

The pair attacked Mr Machin and his partner Jane Powell while the couple were on their way home from watching an England football match in the pub.

Wright and Hennessy had committed the attack, on September 6 2006, while on bail for another violent assault.

Both men have appeared in court to answer charges of murder in connection with the assault after Mr Machin died in 2019.

Wright, 31, of HMP Swaleside, and Hennessey, 32, of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough, have both been remanded in custody following separate court appearances.

Mr Machin suffered irreversible brain damage and paralysis as a result of the assault.