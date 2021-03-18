Police seize Audi after driver ‘thought speed limit didn’t apply to them’
- Credit: Policing Fenland
An uninsured driver who “zoomed past” police officers in his unroadworthy Audi was forced to walk home after having his car seized.
According to police, the driver “thought that the speed limit didn’t apply to them” after they were stopped in March on Tuesday evening (March 16).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of this Audi A3 thought that the speed limit didn't apply to them this evening in March as he zoomed past officers.
“Officers stopped them and found that the vehicle was also not insured.
“This vehicle has now been seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act.
“The driver was also reported for driving without a seatbelt and for having a tyre with tread depth below the legal limit.”
