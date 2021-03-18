News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Police seize Audi after driver ‘thought speed limit didn’t apply to them’

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:55 AM March 18, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Constabulary stopped the black Audi in March on Tuesday (March 16) after it “zoomed past officers”. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary stopped the black Audi in March on Tuesday (March 16) after it “zoomed past officers”. - Credit: Policing Fenland 

An uninsured driver who “zoomed past” police officers in his unroadworthy Audi was forced to walk home after having his car seized.  

According to police, the driver “thought that the speed limit didn’t apply to them” after they were stopped in March on Tuesday evening (March 16).  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of this Audi A3 thought that the speed limit didn't apply to them this evening in March as he zoomed past officers. 

“Officers stopped them and found that the vehicle was also not insured.  

“This vehicle has now been seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act. 

You may also want to watch:

“The driver was also reported for driving without a seatbelt and for having a tyre with tread depth below the legal limit.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspicious van seized by police thanks to 'eagle-eyed' residents
  2. 2 Care home left surprised as resident unearths hidden talent
  3. 3 Letters: Wisbech police is 'one of the most incompetent forces in the UK'
  1. 4 Family reunited with 1930s photographs unearthed at auction
  2. 5 Woman heartbroken after nine-week-old puppy stolen in broad daylight
  3. 6 Care home with Covid-19 breached safety guidelines says regulator
  4. 7 Friends, family and Cambs Fire colleagues' emotional goodbye to much loved colleague
  5. 8 Chatteris, March, Whittlesey to get extra rapid Covid-19 test centres
  6. 9 I won't be gagged says ex chairman banned from resignation speech
  7. 10 Motorists escape life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
Crime
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been...

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news

Special Report

Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Christy Stokes, of Cottenham, found guilty of raping a vulnerable 17-year-old girl 

Man forced girl, 17, against wall before sexually assaulting her

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Les Donohue-Bronley (centre) is recovering, and his business getting stronger, he says. That's despite his advertising...

'We're here to stay' promises burger boss after advertising board torn down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon