News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Crime

Unlicensed driver, 22, led police on high-speed chase in Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:10 PM February 15, 2022
An uninsured driver is handcuffed by police for breach of the peace

Police stopped the 22-year-old on the A141 in Chatteris near the BP Garage. - Credit: PA

A 22-year-old who took Cambridgeshire Police on a high-speed pursuit across the county has been charged with dangerous driving.  

The young man from March failed to stop for officers on Twenty Pence Road in Cottenham at around 12.30pm on Saturday (February 12).  

Police chased the unlicensed and uninsured driver towards Earith Bridge on the A1307 towards St Ives and through Somersham towards Chatteris.  

A stinger device was then used on the A141 in Chatteris near the BP Garage to finally bring the reckless driver to a halt after the high-speed chase.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of the car was arrested and a 22-year-old man from March has since been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.”  

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident and the dangerous driving on Saturday afternoon.  

They added: “We have charged a man in connection, but anyone who saw dangerous driving here between 12-1.30pm please get in touch. Call 101 quoting incident 233 of Feb 12.”  

Cambs Live News
Chatteris News
St Ives News
Cottenham News

Don't Miss

A house in Wimblington Road, Doddington has been taped off by police this afternoon.

Cambs Live News | Video

Assault arrest as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Concessions At Number 28 on Chatteris High Street

Shop Local

Couple confident new craft shop will become High Street success

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dennis Ilsley from Whittlesey with family

Obituary

Family remembers sport-loving Dennis 'who could talk to anyone'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The council tax increase was approved at a full council meeting on February 8

Cambridgeshire County Council

Council tax to increase for Cambridgeshire households from April

Hannah Brown

person