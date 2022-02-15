Police stopped the 22-year-old on the A141 in Chatteris near the BP Garage. - Credit: PA

A 22-year-old who took Cambridgeshire Police on a high-speed pursuit across the county has been charged with dangerous driving.

The young man from March failed to stop for officers on Twenty Pence Road in Cottenham at around 12.30pm on Saturday (February 12).

Police chased the unlicensed and uninsured driver towards Earith Bridge on the A1307 towards St Ives and through Somersham towards Chatteris.

A stinger device was then used on the A141 in Chatteris near the BP Garage to finally bring the reckless driver to a halt after the high-speed chase.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The driver of the car was arrested and a 22-year-old man from March has since been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.”

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the incident and the dangerous driving on Saturday afternoon.

They added: “We have charged a man in connection, but anyone who saw dangerous driving here between 12-1.30pm please get in touch. Call 101 quoting incident 233 of Feb 12.”