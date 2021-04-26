Published: 10:50 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM April 26, 2021

This limousine was pulled over by police after it was discovered it hadn’t been taxed for the last six months. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police in Cambridgeshire had the lengthy task of pulling over a limousine being operated by a hire company without any vehicle tax.

Officers pulled the mammoth pearl white vehicle to the side of the road in Peterborough after it was discovered it hadn’t been taxed for the last six months.

Stopped outside a nursery on Lincoln Road on Sunday (April 25), it is not yet known if police managed to seize the large Chrysler car.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “If you’re going to run a business hiring out limos then it’s a good idea to make sure they're taxed!

“Officers stopped this one which had been untaxed for six months.

“This was just one of numerous vehicles stopped by our Road Policing Unit at the weekend for reasons including being untaxed, having no insurance, no valid licence or being disqualified from driving.

“All part of our ongoing efforts to make the roads safer for everyone.”