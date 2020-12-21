Vandals damage rugby club's sponsorship boards

Published: 3:18 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 8:05 PM December 21, 2020

Edwin Fey, chairman of March Bears RUFC, with sponsorship boards that have been vandalised at the ground. - Credit: Ian Carter

Vandals have damaged sponsorship signs displayed at the March Bears RUFC ground.

Chairman Edwin Fey is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

It is believed to have happened overnight on Friday (December 18).

As well as the sponsorship signs being damaged, rugby goal posts were also pulled up from the pitch.

A thread from the club's Twitter account the next morning said: "We are extremely disappointed to say that the club has been a victim of vandalism overnight. This has been reported to the police.

"This is extremely sad that people are willing to do something like this to a community club which is providing sporting opportunities to the town and run by a team of volunteers who work very hard to make the club the best it can be.

"Our volunteers will be working hard to get everything back in place and sponsorship boards repaired/replaced. If anyone has seen or heard anything related to this incident please do let us know ASAP."

Edwin later said: "Everyone at the club is working extremely hard to make improvements and having to do these kinds of repairs is an inconvenience.

"Luckily our dedicated and committed volunteers come with a wide range of skills, so hopefully we won't be left out of pocket from this."

Earlier this year, March Bears RUFC announced it had secured 13 sponsors for 2020-21. The funds go towards supporting the club and its activities throughout the year.

If you have any further information on this incident, contact Edwin on 07766 798156.